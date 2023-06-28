Health Care Sector Update for 06/28/2023: OPK, PFE, AXSM, RETA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.01%, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently gaining 0.3%.

Pfizer (PFE) and its partner Opko Health (OPK) said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Ngenla for the treatment of pediatric patients with growth hormone deficiency. OPKO Health was rallying past 18% recently.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) was almost 9% lower amid plans to sell shares in an underwritten public offering of common stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) was up 7.6% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the prior approval supplement to update the drug substance specification for its Friedreich's ataxia drug, Skyclaris.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.