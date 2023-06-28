Health Care Sector Update for 06/28/2023: NERV, GSK, AXSM, ATOS

Health care stocks were lower late Wednesday with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.3%.

In company news, Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) shares jumped 66% after the company said it agreed to sell about 1.4 million shares at $10 each and pre-funded warrants to buy 575,575 shares at $9.99 apiece to Boehringer Ingelheim and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Funds.

Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) and Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative said that six people have been dosed with Atossa's (Z)-endoxifen in an ongoing phase 2 trial evaluating patients with breast cancer. Atossa shares were up 23%.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) was down 10% after the firm priced a public offering of 3 million shares at $75 each to raise gross proceeds of $225 million.

GSK (GSK) has completed the acquisition of biopharmaceutical company BELLUS Health for $14.75 in cash per share, or a total equity value of $2 billion. GSK shares were shedding 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.