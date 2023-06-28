Health Care Sector Update for 06/28/2023: GSK, AXSM, ATOS

Health care stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.4%.

In company news, GSK (GSK) has completed the acquisition of biopharmaceutical company BELLUS Health for $14.75 in cash per share, or a total equity value of $2 billion. GSK shares were down 0.4%.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) shares were down almost 10% after the firm priced a public offering of 3 million shares at $75 each to raise gross proceeds of $225 million.

Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) and Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative said that six people have been dosed with Atossa's (Z)-endoxifen in an ongoing phase 2 trial evaluating patients with newly diagnosed estrogen receptor-positive invasive breast cancer. Atossa shares were up almost 17%.

