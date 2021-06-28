US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 06/28/2021: AVXL, DTIL, SWTX, EXEL, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.2% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.5% in recent premarket activity.

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) was gaining over 28% in value after saying Anavex 2-73 may have the potential to treat patients with Parkinson's disease dementia based on data from its mid-stage proof-of-concept study.

Precision BioSciences (DTIL) was almost 15% higher after saying it has dosed the first patient in a phase 1/2a study evaluating PBCAR269A with SpringWork Therapeutics' (SWTX) nirogacestat in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Exelixis (EXEL) was down more than 11% after saying its phase 3 trial of cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma met one of the study's co-primary endpoints of a significant improvement in progression-free survival.

