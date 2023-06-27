News & Insights

WBA

Health Care Sector Update for 06/27/2023: WBA, TERN, FOLD, IBB, XLV

June 27, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive, while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.05%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) stock was slipping nearly 9% after it reported Q3 fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1 per diluted share, up from $0.96 a year earlier but still missing the $1.06 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) shares were up more than 3% after saying new preclinical data from a transgenic mouse model evaluating TERN-601 for obesity showed improved glucose tolerance, suppressed food intake and slow gastric emptying.

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) shares were advancing by over 2% after saying it plans to launch the new Pompe disease therapy Pombiliti + Opfolda in Germany after the European Commission granted approval for Opfolda, which is designed to stabilize enzymes in the blood.

