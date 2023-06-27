Health Care Sector Update for 06/27/2023: WBA, TERN, FOLD, IBB, XLV

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive, while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.05%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) stock was slipping nearly 9% after it reported Q3 fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1 per diluted share, up from $0.96 a year earlier but still missing the $1.06 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) shares were up more than 3% after saying new preclinical data from a transgenic mouse model evaluating TERN-601 for obesity showed improved glucose tolerance, suppressed food intake and slow gastric emptying.

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) shares were advancing by over 2% after saying it plans to launch the new Pompe disease therapy Pombiliti + Opfolda in Germany after the European Commission granted approval for Opfolda, which is designed to stabilize enzymes in the blood.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.