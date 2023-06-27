Health Care Sector Update for 06/27/2023: BDTX, ACIU, WBA

Health care stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both down about 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.6%.

In company news, Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) shares soared 217% after data from a phase 1 trial of BDTX-1535 showed clinical proof of activity as a potential treatment for non-small cell lung cancer.

AC Immune (ACIU) shares jumped 72% after the company said it has received fast-track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for its investigational candidate ACI-24.060 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Walgreens Boots Alliance's (WBA) shares slumped past 9% after it cut its full-year earnings outlook due to challenging consumer and macroeconomic conditions and lower COVID-19 vaccine and testing volumes.

