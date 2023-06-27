Health Care Sector Update for 06/27/2023: ATOS, BDTX, ACIU, WBA

Health care stocks were lower late Tuesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both easing about 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 1.1%.

In company news, Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) jumped 8.5% after the company said its board approved a share repurchase program of up to $10 million through Dec. 31.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) shares soared 233% after data from a phase 1 trial of BDTX-1535 showed clinical proof of activity as a potential treatment for non-small cell lung cancer.

AC Immune (ACIU) shares jumped almost 72% after the company said it has received fast-track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for its investigational candidate ACI-24.060 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Walgreens Boots Alliance's (WBA) shares slumped past 9% after it cut its full-year earnings outlook due to challenging consumer and macroeconomic conditions and lower COVID-19 vaccine and testing volumes.

