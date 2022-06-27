Health Care Sector Update for 06/27/2022: NRSN, BNTX, PFE, EAR, XLV

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was up 0.1%.

In company news, NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) raced nearly 67% higher on Monday after reporting encouraging results from the third stage of a biomarker study evaluating its PrimeCdrug candidate in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, with early data showing a statistically significant drop in the level of disease-related biomarkers when PrimeC was delivered in addition to the standard of care.

BioNTech (BNTX) rose 6.4% after Saturday saying data from a late-stage trial of two Omicron-adapted vaccine candidates developed with Pfizer (PFE) showed a booster dose produced higher immune response against Omicron BA.1 compared with their current vaccine. Pfizer shares also were 1% higher.

Eargo (EAR) slid 16% after saying Patient Square Capital will invest up to $125 million in the medical device company, with Eargo initially issuing $100 million of its senior secured convertible notes to the healthcare investment firm. The company also is planning for a rights offering of 375 million shares at $0.50 each.

