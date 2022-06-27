Health Care Sector Update for 06/27/2022: AFIB, EPZM, NUVB, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.12%, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently 0.20% lower.

Acutus Medical (AFIB) was surging past 117% as it launched an expanded suite of left-heart access products after gaining approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Epizyme (EPZM) was gaining more than 62% after it agreed to be acquired by French pharmaceutical company Ipsen for $247 million.

Nuvation Bio (NUVB) was slipping by more than 5% after saying the Phase 1 study of its candidate treatment for solid tumors, NUV-422, was placed on partial clinical hold by the US Food and Drug Administration after some trial patients receiving the drug exhibited uveitis, a form of eye inflammation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.