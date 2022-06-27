US Markets
AFIB

Health Care Sector Update for 06/27/2022: AFIB, EPZM, NUVB, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.12%, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently 0.20% lower.

Acutus Medical (AFIB) was surging past 117% as it launched an expanded suite of left-heart access products after gaining approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Epizyme (EPZM) was gaining more than 62% after it agreed to be acquired by French pharmaceutical company Ipsen for $247 million.

Nuvation Bio (NUVB) was slipping by more than 5% after saying the Phase 1 study of its candidate treatment for solid tumors, NUV-422, was placed on partial clinical hold by the US Food and Drug Administration after some trial patients receiving the drug exhibited uveitis, a form of eye inflammation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AFIB EPZM NUVB XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular