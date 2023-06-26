Health Care Sector Update for 06/26/2023: UNH, AMED, AMRS, XFIN, OPCH

Health care stocks were lower on Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.8%.

In company news, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Amedisys (AMRS) said they have entered into a merger agreement, under which each common Amedisys share will be converted into the right to receive $101 per share in cash. UnitedHealth shares were up 0.7%, while Amedisys was down 0.9%.

Separately, Option Care Health (OPCH) shares rose 4.5% after it said it has terminated its merger agreement with Amedisys.

Amyris (AMRS) said John Melo has stepped down as president and chief executive officer, and will be succeeded by Chief Financial Officer Han Kieftenbeld on an interim basis. Amyris also announced global job cuts as part of its cost-reduction program. Amyris was down 6.4%.

ExcelFin Acquisition (XFIN) and Baird Medical said Monday they plan to merge, with Baird being taking public through the deal with the special purpose investment company. ExcelFin shares were up 0.4%.

