Health Care Sector Update for 06/26/2023: MEDS, AMED, UNH, OPCH, AMRS, XFIN

Health care stocks were lower late Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 1.1%.

In company news, TRxADE Health (MEDS) said that the company and Superlatus have amended the letter of intent they signed last week to reflect the correct number of shares that Superlatus will receive once the merger closes. TRxADE Health shares jumped almost 94%.

Amedisys (AMED) said that it has agreed to be taken over by UnitedHealth Group (UNH) subsidiary Optum for $101 per share in cash, terminating an earlier deal with Option Care Health (OPCH). Amedisys shares were down 0.2%, UnitedHealth was up 0.5% and Option Care Health was rising 5.2%.

Amyris (AMRS) said John Melo has stepped down as president and chief executive officer, and will be succeeded by Chief Financial Officer Han Kieftenbeld on an interim basis. Amyris also announced global job cuts as part of its cost-reduction program. Amyris was down 9.1%.

ExcelFin Acquisition (XFIN) and Baird Medical said Monday they plan to merge. ExcelFin shares were up 0.1%.

