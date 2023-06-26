Health Care Sector Update for 06/26/2023: FGEN, MLTX, PFE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Monday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive.

FibroGen (FGEN) was retreating by 79% after saying a phase 3 clinical trial evaluating pamrevlumab in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, failed to meet its primary and secondary endpoints.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) was rallying past 90% after saying a phase 2 trial assessing the efficacy and safety of Nanobody sonelokimab in patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, a chronic skin condition, met its primary endpoint.

Pfizer (PFE) said it will move ahead with the development of one oral late-stage glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist candidate, danuglipron, to treat type 2 diabetes and end the clinical development of lotiglipron. Pfizer was recently declining by more than 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.