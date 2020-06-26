Health Care Sector Update for 06/26/2020: VXRT, EKSO, DBVT, XLV, IBB

Health care firms were flat to higher premarket Friday, with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) recently inactive, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.06%.

Vaxart (VXRT) was over 80% higher after the biotech company said its investigational oral COVID-19 vaccine has been selected to participate in the US government's "Operation Warp Speed" program that's designed to ramp up the discovery of a vaccine.

Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO) was gaining more than 31% in value after receiving a 501(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its EksoNR robotic exoskeleton for patients with acquired brain injury.

DBV Technologies (DBVT) was retreating by over 14% after saying it has begun to restructure its operations because it has not received an update from the Food and Drug Administration regarding its biologics license application for Viaskin Peanut, a treatment for peanut allergy.

