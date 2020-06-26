US Markets
VXRT

Health Care Sector Update for 06/26/2020: VXRT, EKSO, DBVT, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care firms were flat to higher premarket Friday, with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) recently inactive, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.06%.

Vaxart (VXRT) was over 80% higher after the biotech company said its investigational oral COVID-19 vaccine has been selected to participate in the US government's "Operation Warp Speed" program that's designed to ramp up the discovery of a vaccine.

Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO) was gaining more than 31% in value after receiving a 501(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its EksoNR robotic exoskeleton for patients with acquired brain injury.

DBV Technologies (DBVT) was retreating by over 14% after saying it has begun to restructure its operations because it has not received an update from the Food and Drug Administration regarding its biologics license application for Viaskin Peanut, a treatment for peanut allergy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VXRT EKSO DBVT XLV IBB

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular