Health Care Sector Update for 06/26/2020: PFNX,INO,IBIO,EKSO

Health care stocks slumped Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 1.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 1.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 2.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Pfenex (PFNX) was 8.5% lower in late trade, drifting back near its session low prior to the company saying a European advisory panel issued a positive opinion for its PF708 drug candidate, likely setting the stage for EU sales of the biosimilar treatment for osteoporosis in patients highly prone to fractures. Pfenex and Theramex, the company's commercialization partner in Europe, plan to sell PF708 under the Livogiva brand name, pending final marketing approval by the European Commission.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) was 4% lower this afternoon, paring a portion of a more than 21% decline earlier Friday that followed the immunotherapies company saying a court in suburban Philadelphia late Thursday rejected the company's legal bid to force another company to turn over its process of producing genetic materials used to make Inovio's INO-4800 vaccine candidate for COVID-19. Inovio said it was exploring its legal options after the Court of Common Pleas in Montgomery County, Penn., turned down its request for a preliminary injunction against the supplier, including a potential appeal. It also was continuing talks with other manufacturers to secure the materials it needs, according to a regulatory filing.

Among gainers, iBio (IBIO) climbed nearly 34% after the drug-development company Friday said it was selected to join the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes, effective with the start of US trading on Monday. The company also said it expects to have preclinical immunization data for its IBIO-200 and IBIO-201 COVID-19 vaccine candidates during Q3.

Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO) was sharply higher for a second day in a row, rising almost 21%, after HC Wainwright raised its price target for Ekso shares by $4 to $12 each and reiterated its buy rating for the company's stock. Ekso closed 135% higher on Thursday after the US Food and Drug Administration expanded the indication for its EksoNR robotic exoskeleton to also include patients with acquired brain injuries.

