Health Care Sector Update for 06/26/2020: INO,IBIO,EKSO

Health care stocks were falling, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 1.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 1.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) was fractionally lower, paring most of a more than 21% decline earlier Friday that followed the immunotherapies company saying a court in suburban Philadelphia late Thursday rejected the company's legal bid to force another company to turn over its process of producing genetic materials used to make Inovio's INO-4800 vaccine candidate for COVID-19. Inovio said it was exploring its legal options after the Court of Common Pleas in Montgomery County, Penn., turned down its request for a preliminary injunction against the supplier, including a potential appeal. It also was continuing talks with other manufacturers to secure the materials it needs, according to a regulatory filing.

Among gainers, iBio (IBIO) climbed over 61.5% after the drug-development company Friday said it was selected to join the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes, effective with the start of US trading on Monday. The company also said it expects to have preclinical immunization data for its IBIO-200 and IBIO-201 COVID-19 vaccine candidates during Q3.

Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO) was sharply higher for a second day in a row, rising almost 23%, after HC Wainwright raised its price target for Ekso shares by $4 to $12 each and reiterated its buy rating for the company's stock. Ekso closed 135% higher on Thursday after the US Food and Drug Administration expanded the indication for its EksoNR robotic exoskeleton to also include patients with acquired brain injuries.

