Health Care Sector Update for 06/25/2021: VRTX,OSMT,NVAX,FGEN

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.4%.

In company news, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) turned 1% higher late in Friday trading, overcoming earlier declines after saying this afternoon that the Italian Medicines Agency has agreed to pay for reimbursements of its ivacaftor, tezacaftor and elexacaftor cystic fibrosis medications.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) shares rose over 35% after the drug maker announced plans to sell its portfolio of legacy products and a manufacturing facility in suburban Atlanta to Alora Pharmaceuticals for $110 million upfront and up to $60 million in potential milestone payments.

To the downside, Novavax (NVAX) declined fractionally, reversing a prior 5% advance, after the Serum Institute of India said it produced the first batch of the company's COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine should be available beginning in September, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla told a local newpaper in Pune, India.

FibroGen (FGEN) was 4.5% lower, giving back an early 3.5% gain that followed the company saying the European Medicines Agency has issued a positive opinion for its roxadustat drug candidate as a potential treatment for symptomatic anemia based on late-stage trial data.

