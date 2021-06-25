Health Care Sector Update for 06/25/2021: OSMT,NVAX,FGEN

Health care stocks pared earlier gains Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF both up 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index climbed 0.5%.

In company news, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) shares rose almost 34% after the drug maker announced plans to sell its portfolio of legacy products and a manufacturing facility in suburban Atlanta to Alora Pharmaceuticals for $110 million upfront and up to $60 million in potential milestone payments.

Novavax (NVAX) declined fractionally, reversing a prior 5% advance, after the Serum Institute of India said it produced the first batch of the company's COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine should be available beginning in September, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla told a local newpaper in Pune, India.

FibroGen (FGEN) was 3.4% lower, giving back an early 3.5% gain that followed the company saying the European Medicines Agency has issued a positive opinion for its roxadustat drug candidate as a potential treatment for symptomatic anemia based on late-stage trial data.

