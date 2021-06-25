US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 06/25/2021: OSMT, PIRS, RFL, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.06% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was climbing by 0.16% in recent trading.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) was surging past 78% after saying it has agreed to sell its portfolio of legacy products and its manufacturing facility in Marietta, Ga., to Alora Pharmaceuticals for up to $170 million.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) was gaining more than 13% after saying it received a $17 million grant from the Bavarian government for the research and development of PRS-220 for post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection pulmonary fibrosis or "long COVID."

Rafael Holdings' (RFL) devimistat, a treatment for biliary tract cancer, has received orphan drug designation by the Food and Drug Administration, according to an online listing on the regulator's website. RFL shares were advancing more than 2% recently.

