Health Care Sector Update for 06/25/2020: QURE, RAD, MRNA, CTLT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday, with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) down 0.46% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) trading 0.01% lower recently.

uniQure (QURE) was retreating by more than 16% after saying it is licensing its investigational gene therapy, etranacogene dezaparvovec, to treat bleeding disorder hemophilia B to CSL Behring.

Rite Aid (RAD) was up more than 11% amid fiscal Q1 results that beat analyst estimates. The company posted an adjusted Q1 loss of $0.04 per share, narrower than the loss of $0.14 a year ago and beating the Capital IQ analyst forecast for a loss of $0.38.

Moderna (MRNA) was gaining more than 2% in value after the company and Catalent (CTLT) said they are joining forces for large-scale, commercial fill-finish manufacturing of Moderna's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Catalent was marginally higher in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.