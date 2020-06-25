Health Care Sector Update for 06/25/2020: EKSO,VXRT,QURE

Health care stocks were narrowly higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up more than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.1% in recent trading.

In company news, Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO) raced as much as 183% higher on Thursday, more recently posting a 148% gain, after Thursday saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved an additional indication for its EksoNR robotic exoskeleton, expanding its use to patients with acquired brain injuries. The FDA previously cleared the movement-assist device for patients following a stroke and spinal cord injury. It also has received CE Mark clearance from regulators in Europe.

Vaxart (VXRT) was up 42% after announcing a memorandum of understanding with Attwill Medical Solutions Sterilflow to produce at least 1 billion doses of the company's oral COVID-19 vaccine. Vaxart has said its vaccine candidate works by triggering both mucosal and systemic immunity against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

uniQure (QURE) dropped almost 21% after late Wednesday saying it sold exclusive global rights to commercialize its etranacogene dezaparvovec investigational gene therapy for hemophilia B to CSL Behring for a $450 million upfront payment.

