Health Care Sector Update for 06/24/2022: NTLA, REGN, SNY, GSK, EBS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.7% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently advancing by 0.9%.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) was nearly 6% higher after the company and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) reported positive interim data from a phase 1 study of NTLA-2001 to treat transthyretin amyloidosis, a liver disorder.

Sanofi (SNY) was climbing past 3% after saying its COVID-19 bivalent vaccine candidate, developed in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), showed an efficacy of 72% against Omicron symptomatic cases in a phase 3 trial in adults.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) was up nearly 4% after saying a biologics license application for its anthrax vaccine candidate was accepted by the US Food and Drug Administration for a review.

