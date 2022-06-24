US Markets
NTLA

Health Care Sector Update for 06/24/2022: NTLA, REGN, SNY, GSK, EBS, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.7% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently advancing by 0.9%.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) was nearly 6% higher after the company and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) reported positive interim data from a phase 1 study of NTLA-2001 to treat transthyretin amyloidosis, a liver disorder.

Sanofi (SNY) was climbing past 3% after saying its COVID-19 bivalent vaccine candidate, developed in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), showed an efficacy of 72% against Omicron symptomatic cases in a phase 3 trial in adults.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) was up nearly 4% after saying a biologics license application for its anthrax vaccine candidate was accepted by the US Food and Drug Administration for a review.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NTLA REGN SNY GSK EBS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular