Health Care Sector Update for 06/24/2022: BHC, BHC.TO, BSGM, BLN, XLV

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.6%.

In company news, Bausch Health Companies (BHC) rose almost 18% after the eye-care company said CEO Joseph Papa resigned his board seat despite a positive vote Tuesday that saw shareholders returning him to the 12-member panel but also attracting "no" votes from 17% of the shares cast at its yearly meeting. Hedge fund manger John Paulson was selected to take Papa's board seat, effective immediately.

Babylon Holdings (BBLN) slid 5.2% after the digital health care company late Thursday said it issued more than 3.9 million of its class A shares in exchange for outstanding warrants to buy nearly 14.9 million Babylon shares. The company now plans to next month swap 0.2655 of a share for all of its warrant still outstanding.

BioSig Technologies (BSGM) dropped over 24% after the medical device company Friday priced a $3.5 million public offering of 4.67 million shares at $0.75 apiece, or 25% under Thursday's closing price.

