Health Care Sector Update for 06/24/2021: LLY,PRTA,RUBY

Health care stocks were mostly higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) was up 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index rose more than 1%.

In company news, Eli Lilly (LLY) climbed 8% after the US Food and Drug Administration designated its donanemab drug candidate for early-stage Alzheimer's disease a breakthrough therapy and the company said it expects to seek regulatory approval for the antibody medication later this year through the FDA's accelerated review process.

Prothena (PRTA) added 4.8% after saying it received $80 million from Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) after the pharmaceuticals giant exercised its option for exclusive US rights to Prothena's PRX005 drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease.

Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) rose 1.4% after saying late Wednesday it has dosed the first patient in a phase I/II trial of the company's RTX-240 drug candidate in combination with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda chemotherapy as a potential treatment for relapsed/refractory or locally advanced solid tumors.

