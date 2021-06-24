Health Care Sector Update for 06/24/2021: GLUE,LLY,PRTA,RUBY

Health care stocks were ending higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was finishing with a 0.5% gain.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing more than 1.1%.

In company news, Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) was posting a more than 15% advance late in Thursday trading, earlier rising 25% to a first-day high of $23.77 a share, after the precision medicines late Wednesday priced an upsized $222.3 million initial public offering of 11.7 million common shares at $19 apiece, up from its original plan to offer 9.75 million shares and matching the top of its expected $17 to $19 range.

Eli Lilly (LLY) climbed 7.3% after the US Food and Drug Administration designated its donanemab drug candidate for early-stage Alzheimer's disease a breakthrough therapy and the company said it expects to seek regulatory approval for the antibody medication later this year through the FDA's accelerated review process.

Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) rose 2.3% after saying late Wednesday it has dosed the first patient in a phase I/II trial of the company's RTX-240 drug candidate in combination with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda chemotherapy as a potential treatment for relapsed/refractory or locally advanced solid tumors.

Prothena (PRTA) added 1.5% after saying it received $80 million from Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) after the pharmaceuticals giant exercised its option for exclusive US rights to Prothena's PRX005 drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease.

