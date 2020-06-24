Health Care Sector Update for 06/24/2020: IBIO, PDCO, IPHA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.59% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.32% lower recently.

iBio (IBIO) was climbing past 21% after saying IBM Watson Health has granted the company 18 months of free use of the IBM Clinical Development service to support the development of its COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

Innate Pharma (IPHA) was advancing by more than 7% after saying the Food and Drug administration has lifted its partial clinical hold on the phase II clinical trial of lacutamab in patients with advanced T-cell lymphomas.

Patterson Companies (PDCO) was up more than 5% after it reported adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share that climbed from $0.37 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had an average estimate of $0.17 per share for the company's fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings.

