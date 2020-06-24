Health Care Sector Update for 06/24/2020: BSGM,SINT,IBIO,IBM

Health care stocks were retreating in line with broader markets. The NYSE Health Care Index dropped 2.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down almost 3.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 2.2% this afternoon.

In company news, BioSig Technologies (BSGM) fell more than 20% after the medical device company announced a $17.5 million direct offering of roughly 2.2 million of its common shares with several institutional investors priced at $8 each, or 17.6% under Tuesday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used to commercialize its electrophysiology products as well as working capital and general corporate purposes.

To the upside, Sintx Technologies (SINT) jumped more than 70% after the biomaterials company reported positive trial results demonstrating the anti-viral properties of its silicon nitride powder and inactivating the SARS-CoV-2 virus within one minute following exposure.

iBio (IBIO) rose 11% after the firm said IBM (IBM) has given the drug development and manufacturing company 18 months of free use of its Watson Health clinical development service to support iBio's work on COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

