Health Care Sector Update for 06/24/2020: BHVN,BSGM,SINT,IBIO,IBM

Health care stocks pared some of their prior retreat, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 2.8% in late trade while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down almost 2.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling 1.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) declined nearly 4% after saying its troriluzole drug candidate failed to meet its primary endpoint in a proof-of-concept study in patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder. But the company said it may still advance troriluzole to phase III testing because the prospective therapy showed a consistent benefit for patients over time.

BioSig Technologies (BSGM) fell almost 22% after the medical device company announced a $17.5 million direct offering of roughly 2.2 million of its common shares with several institutional investors priced at $8 each, or 17.6% under Tuesday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used to commercialize its electrophysiology products as well as working capital and general corporate purposes.

To the upside, Sintx Technologies (SINT) jumped more than 45% higher after the biomaterials company reported positive trial results demonstrating the anti-viral properties of its silicon nitride powder, which inactivated the SARS-CoV-2 virus within one minute following exposure.

iBio (IBIO) was 8% higher after the firm said IBM (IBM) has given the drug development and manufacturing company 18 months of free use of its Watson Health clinical development service to support iBio's work on COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

