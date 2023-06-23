Health Care Sector Update for 06/23/2023: CFMS, ABCM, GSK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Friday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.12%, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.28% lower recently.

ConforMIS (CFMS) was soaring past 91% after saying it agreed to be acquired by personalized 3D-printed orthopedic company restor3d Inc.

Abcam (ABCM) was gaining more than 9% after saying its board decided to begin reviewing "strategic alternatives," including selling the company.

GSK (GSK) was up more than 3% after saying it has reached a confidential settlement with James Goetz over a lawsuit related to the company's heartburn drug Zantac.

