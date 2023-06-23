News & Insights

US Markets
AMGN

Health Care Sector Update for 06/23/2023: AMGN, HZNP, ICPT, JAZZ

June 23, 2023 — 02:07 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.6%.

In company news, California, New York, Illinois, Minnesota, Washington, and Wisconsin have joined a US Federal Trade Commission lawsuit to block Amgen's (AMGN) planned $27.8 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), Reuters reported, citing a court filing. Amgen shares were down 0.2% while Horizon was up 1.3%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) said it plans to cut its workforce by roughly one-third in Q3, and discontinue all nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, related investment to cut its operating expenses. Intercept was up 1.7%.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) said it has sued the US Food and Drug Administration for approving the New Drug Application of Avadel Pharmaceuticals' (AVDL) Lumryz drug for excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. Jazz shares were 0.9% lower.

