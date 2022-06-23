Health Care Sector Update for 06/23/2022: FSTX,RDHL,FUSN

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 1.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 2.0%.

In company news, F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) was 57% higher after the UK immuno-oncology company agreed to a $161 million cash buyout offer from Hang Seng-listed Sino Biopharmaceutical. The upcoming tender offer values F-Star at $7.12 per share, representing a nearly 79% premium to Wednesday's closing price.

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) added 5.4% after reporting Q1 net income of $0.03 per share, down from $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year but still matching the single-analyst estimate, while net revenue for the specialty biopharmaceutical company fell almost 18% to $18.2 million but also in-line with the lone analyst's call, according to Capital IQ..

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN) was falling 7.1%, reversing an initial 9% gain that followed the company saying it will soon begin phase I testing of its FPI-2059 drug candidate after the US Food and Drug Administration cleared the investigational new-drug applications for the potential treatment for various solid tumors.

