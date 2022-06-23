US Markets
FSTX

Health Care Sector Update for 06/23/2022: FSTX, FUSN, AMYT, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was advancing by 0.28%, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.26% recently.

F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) was gaining more than 67% after saying it agreed to be acquired by Sino Biopharmaceutical unit invoX Pharma in a deal valuing the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company at about $161 million.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN) was up more than 18% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has cleared its investigational new-drug applications for FPI-2059 as a potential treatment for various solid tumors.

Amryt Pharma (AMYT) was rallying past 16% after saying the European Commission approved Filsuvez for the treatment of partial thickness wounds related to dystrophic and junctional epidermolysis bullosa in patients age 6 months and older.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FSTX FUSN AMYT XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular