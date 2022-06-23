Health Care Sector Update for 06/23/2022: FSTX, FUSN, AMYT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was advancing by 0.28%, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.26% recently.

F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) was gaining more than 67% after saying it agreed to be acquired by Sino Biopharmaceutical unit invoX Pharma in a deal valuing the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company at about $161 million.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN) was up more than 18% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has cleared its investigational new-drug applications for FPI-2059 as a potential treatment for various solid tumors.

Amryt Pharma (AMYT) was rallying past 16% after saying the European Commission approved Filsuvez for the treatment of partial thickness wounds related to dystrophic and junctional epidermolysis bullosa in patients age 6 months and older.

