Health Care Sector Update for 06/23/2021: PDCO, GSK, BGNE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was climbing by 0.12% while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

Patterson Companies (PDCO) was down over 10% as it reported adjusted earnings for fiscal Q4 of $0.38 per share, down from year-ago earnings of $0.43 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated EPS of $0.52.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) gained more than 4% after saying it will spin off its consumer healthcare unit, allowing it to focus on its vaccine, specialty drugs, and primary care businesses. The separation, which is expected to commence in mid-2022, will be conducted by way of a demerger of at least 80% of GSK's 68% holding in the consumer healthcare business.

BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) advanced 1% after saying the China National Medical Products Administration has granted approval for the company's tislelizumab drug candidate in advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.