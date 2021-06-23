Health Care Sector Update for 06/23/2021: CVAC, PDCO, EYES

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 0.9%.

In company news, CureVac (CVAC) declined 4.4% after saying founder and former CEO Ingmar Hoerr was withdrawing his bid to return to the CureVac supervisory board, explaining that continuing health problems would keep him from resuming his duties with the mRNA vaccines company. It also said that Timothy Wright has quit as an independent director on the supervisory panel to focus on his own professional endeavors.

Patterson Companies (PDCO) dropped almost 13% after the dental and animal health products Wednesday reported adjusted net income for its fiscal Q4 ended April 24 lagging year-ago levels and missing Wall Street estimates while its projected non-GAAP FY22 earnings also trailing analyst forecasts.

Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) was almost 20% lower after the visual prosthetics company late Tuesday priced a $50 million public offering of 10 million shares at $5 apiece, or more than 21% below its last closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.