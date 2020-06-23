Health Care Sector Update for 06/23/2020: TBIO, SNY, INO, MYOV, XLV, IBB

Health care firms were gaining in Tuesday's pre-bell trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.91% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.63% higher recently.

Translate Bio (TBIO) was up more than 52% as the company and Sanofi (SNY) said they have agreed to co-develop vaccines for infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza, expanding their existing collaboration agreement to explore novel mRNA vaccines. SNY shares were marginally higher.

Inovio (INO) was advancing by more than 10% after saying it won a $71 million contract from the US Department of Defense to scale up the manufacture of the Cellectra 3PSP smart device and the procurement of Cellectra 2000 devices, which are designed to deliver its COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate directly into the skin.

Myovant Sciences (MYOV) was gaining above 7% after saying the second phase 3 clinical trial of its investigational relugolix combination therapy for women experiencing pain associated with endometriosis has met its co-primary efficacy and key secondary endpoints.

