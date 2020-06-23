Health Care Sector Update for 06/23/2020: SNSS,TBIO,INO

Health care stocks were rising, with the NYSE Health Care Index Tuesday adding 0.9% in value while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Sunesis (SNSS) tumbled 40% after saying it would not be advancing its vecabrutinib lead product candidate to phase II testing after finding insufficient evidence of activity by the non-covalent BTK-inhibitor in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and other B-cell malignancies during a phase Ib trial.

Inovio (INO) climbed 41% after receiving a $71 million contract from the US Department of Defense to boost production of its Cellectra 3PSP smart device and the procurement of Cellectra 2000 devices, which are designed to deliver its COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate directly into the skin.

Translate Bio (TBIO) also raced 35.5% higher on Tuesday after it was announced that French drugmaker Sanofi's (SNY) vaccine unit agreed to invest $425 million in cash and stock as part of their expanded partnership to develop messenger RNA vaccines for infectious diseases. Translate also will be eligible for up to $1.9 billion in future milestones payments, including $450 million under their original 2018 deal.

