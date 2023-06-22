Health Care Sector Update for 06/22/2023: SDC, NVO, SHC

Health care stocks were higher on Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gaining 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was adding 0.1%.

In company news, Sotera Health (SHC) shares rose past 17% after saying its Sterigenics business has elected to proceed with the settlements of ethylene oxide claims in Illinois.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) said that it reached an agreement with the Office of District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb to resolve consumer-review litigation. The company's shares were down 1.5%.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) on Thursday confirmed the European Medicines Agency has raised a thyroid cancer safety signal for several of its drugs in the glucagon-likepeptide-1 class. Its shares were little changed.

