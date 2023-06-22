Health Care Sector Update for 06/22/2023: CDMO, RVPH, CRNC, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Thursday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) unchanged.

Avid Bioservices (CDMO) was retreating more than 16% after saying overnight it broke even on a diluted earnings basis in fiscal Q4 after reporting a net income of $1.65 per share a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ also expected the company to report break-even earnings.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (RVPH) stock was rising past 5% after the company said that more than 80% of patients have been enrolled in a phase 3 study evaluating brilaroxazine to treat schizophrenia.

Cerence (CRNC) shares were more than 5% lower after the company priced $190 million of its 1.5% convertible senior unsecured notes due July 1, 2028, in a private offering.

