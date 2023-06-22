News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 06/22/2023: AGLE, SHC, SDC, NVO

June 22, 2023 — 04:05 pm EDT

Health care stocks were higher Thursday at the close with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gaining 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was steady.

In company news, Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) said it completed its acquisition of biotech company Spyre Therapeutics. Concurrent with the dea;, the company signed an agreement to sell series A non-voting convertible preferred stock to a group of institutional investors in a private placement for expected gross proceeds of $210 million. Aeglea shares more than quadrupled.

Sotera Health (SHC) shares rose 17% after the company said its Sterigenics business has elected to proceed with the settlements of ethylene oxide claims in Illinois.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) said that it reached an agreement with the Office of District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb to resolve consumer-review litigation. The company's shares were down 2.8%.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) on Thursday confirmed the European Medicines Agency has raised a thyroid cancer safety signal for several of its drugs in the glucagon-likepeptide-1 class. Its shares were down 0.3%.

