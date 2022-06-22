US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 06/22/2022: MRNA,BMRN,ENTA,ATHA

Health care stocks continued to outperform most other sectors this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.7% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 1.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.2%.

In company news, Moderna (MRNA) climbed 4.6%, helping pace gains for stocks on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices, after saying its mRNA-1273.214 COVID booster vaccine candidate displayed potent neutralizing antibody responses against the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 during a late-stage trial. The company is now working to complete regulatory submissions to include mRNA-1273.214 with its COVID booster shots.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) rose 3.5% after saying Japanese regulators have approved its Voxzogo injection to treat achondroplasia in children. Voxzogo was approved in Europe, the US and Brazil during 2021.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) gained 3% after late Tuesday saying it has filed suit in Massachusetts federal court seeking monetary damages from Pfizer (PFE) for allegedly infringing on a new Enanta patent with the production, sale and use of Pfizer's Paxlovid antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Pfizer shares were 1.6% higher this afternoon.

Among decliners, Athira Pharma (ATHA) slumped Wednesday, at one point sinking 70% to a record low of $2.54 a share, after saying its fosgonimeton drug candidate failed to meet its primary and secondary endpoints during phase II testing in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.

