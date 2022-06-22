Health Care Sector Update for 06/22/2022: BMRN, ENTA, ATHA

Health care stocks were outperforming most other sectors this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 2.1%.

In company news, BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) rose 3.4% after saying Japanese regulators have approved its Voxzogo injection to treat achondroplasia in children. Voxzogo was approved in Europe, the US and Brazil during 2021.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) gained 2.1% after late Tuesday saying it has filed suit in Massachusetts federal court seeking monetary damages from Pfizer (PFE) for allegedly infringing on a new Enanta patent with the production, sale and use of Pfizer's Paxlovid antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Pfizer shares were 1.6% higher this afternoon.

Athira Pharma (ATHA) slumped Wednesday, at one point sinking 70% to a record low of $2.54 a share, after saying its fosgonimeton drug candidate failed to meet its primary and secondary endpoints during phase II testing in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.

