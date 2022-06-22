Health Care Sector Update for 06/22/2022: ATHA, ENTA, BBIO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were down more than 1%.

Athira Pharma (ATHA) was retreating by more than 69% after saying its phase 2 study of fosgonimeton in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease failed to meet both its primary and secondary endpoints.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) said it filed suit in Massachusetts federal court seeking damages for Pfizer (PFE), alleging infringement of a patent in the production, sale, and use of Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID-19 antiviral treatment. Enanta Pharmaceuticals was recently up more than 2%.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) was marginally advancing after saying initial pharmacodynamic results from two participants dosed with its Canavan disease therapy demonstrated the drug is producing functional aspartoacylase enzyme and the company is on the "right track."

