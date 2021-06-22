Health Care Sector Update for 06/22/2021: DDD, CLGN, NTEC, CORT

Health care stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 0.3%.

In company news, 3D Systems (DDD) rose almost 26% after disclosing plans to co-develop a 3-D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix with CollPlant (CLGN) for use in breast reconstruction procedures in combination with an implant. CollPlant shares were nearly 11% higher this afternoon.

Intec Pharma (NTEC) fell 6.8% after shareholders of the Israeli drug-delivery technology company voted to approve its proposed merger with Decoy Biosystems, with the all-stock transaction giving investors in the privately held immuno-oncology firm a 75% stake in the combined companies.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) dropped 5.9% after preliminary data from a phase III study of its relacorilant drug candidate combined with Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) nab-paclitaxel chemotherapy found only two patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer exhibited tumor shrinkage although another 15 patients in the trial saw their disease stabilize for at least 12 weeks.

