Health Care Sector Update for 06/22/2021: BPTH, HALO, AVXL, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining in premarket Tuesday activity. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.08% higher while the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (IBB) was advancing by 0.1%.

Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH) was climbing past 15% after saying the US Patent and Trademark Office has granted a new patent to its BP1003 program for difficult-to-treat cancers.

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) was almost 2% higher after the company and ViiV Healthcare announced a collaboration and license agreement for Halozyme's Enhanze drug delivery technology.

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) was slipping past 4% as it launched a registered direct offering of about 2.4 million common shares at $21 per share for proceeds of about $50 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.