Health Care Sector Update for 06/22/2020: VIR,SINT

Health care stocks were falling, with the NYSE Health Care Index Monday declining 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was up 0.2% Monday afternoon.

In company news, Vir Biotechnology (VIR) slipped 6% after late Friday announcing a binding $130 million letter of intent to buy a specified number of batches of its SARS-CoV-2 antibody from Hong Kong-based WuXi Biologics. The companies are continuing to negotiate additional terms for a definitive commercial manufacturing and supply contract ahead of a July 30 deadline, according to a new regulatory filing on Friday night.

Also Monday, SiNtxTechnologies (SINT) nearly tripled in price, rising more than 173% in recent trading, after saying initial results showed its anti-bacterial silicon nitride powder worked to inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Results from additional testing now underway by outside laboratories to corroborate the effectiveness of silicon nitride against SARS-CoV-2 are expected soon, the company said.

