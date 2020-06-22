US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 06/22/2020: SINT, EVOK, HUGE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.7% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was little changed in recent trading.

SiNtxTechnologies (SINT) was surging past 210% after reporting over the weekend that preliminary results of its study showed that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus that causes COVID-19, was inactivated when exposed to the company's silicon nitride powder.

Evoke Pharma (EVOK) was up over 87% higher after saying late Friday it received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its new-drug application for Gimoti, also known as metoclopramide, a nasal spray for the relief of symptoms in adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis.

FSD Pharma (HUGE) was up by more than 18% after results of its Phase 1 clinical study showed that FSD201, or its ultramicronized palmitoylethanolamide, was safe and well-tolerated. The pharmaceutical company is developing the drug candidate for its anti-inflammatory properties to avoid cytokine storm associated with acute lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

