Health Care Sector Update for 06/21/2023: PIRS, AZN, PTCT, ALDX, MEDS

Health care stocks were steady to higher late Wednesday with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) little changed.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.4%.

In company news, Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) shares were slumping past 72% after saying its partner AstraZeneca (AZN) notified the company about a plan to discontinue and terminate dosing in Phase 2a clinical studies of elarekibep to treat asthma.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) shares were up 2.3% after reporting positive interim data from the 12-week part of its mid-stage study of PTC518 in people with Huntington's disease.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) shares were down past 27% after the company received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration over the effectiveness of ADX-2191, its potential treatment for primary vitreoretinal lymphoma.

TRxADE Health (MEDS) said Wednesday its board approved a 1-for-15 reverse stock split, effective Thursday, to increase the "marketability" of the shares to a broader range of investors. The company's shares were rising past 17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.