Health Care Sector Update for 06/21/2023: PIRS, AZN, LMDX, PDCO, XLV, IBB

June 21, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Wednesday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was recently down 0.2%.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals' (PIRS) shares were shedding over 56% in value after saying its partner AstraZeneca (AZN) has notified the company about its plan to discontinue and terminate dosing in phase 2a clinical studies of elarekibep for the treatment of asthma.

LumiraDx's (LMDX) shares were rallying past 24% after saying the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has given the company a "validation" for the use of its SARS-CoV-2 Ag Ultra and SARS-CoV2 Ag & RSV tests.

Patterson Companies' (PDCO) shares were climbing past 11% as it reported Q4 fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $0.84 per diluted share, up from $0.71 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.70.

