Health Care Sector Update for 06/21/2022: CVNY, VALN, PFE, ACAD

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 2.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 2.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 3.0%.

In company news, Convey Health Solutions (CNVY) more than doubled in price on Tuesday, recently climbing over 138%, after agreeing to a $1.1 billion buyout offer from private-equity investors TPG, which will pay $10.50 per share in cash for the workflow-management company, or 143% above Friday's closing price.

Valneva (VALN) soared 92% after saying Pfizer (PFE) will acquire an 8.1% equity stake in the specialty drug maker in exchange for a 90.5 million euros ($95 million) investment, part of a broader strategic partnership between the two companies for Valneva's VLA15 vaccine candidate for Lyme disease.

Acadia (ACAD) dropped as much as 37% on Tuesday, sinking to its lowest share price since March 2013, after a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel concluded the company's pimavanserin drug candidate did not effectively treat hallucinations and delusions in patients with Alzheimer's disease.

