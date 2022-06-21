Health Care Sector Update for 06/21/2022: CNVY, VALN, PFE, BGNE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday, with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) up 0.69% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) recently advancing by more than 1%.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings (CNVY) stock was surging past 138% after saying it has agreed to be acquired by asset management firm TPG in a deal with an enterprise value of about $1.1 billion.

Valneva (VALN) shares were rallying by 85% after saying Pfizer (PFE) will acquire an 8.1% stake in the company for 90.5 million euros ($95 million) as part of an equity subscription agreement.

BeiGene (BGNE) shares were up more than 12% after saying health regulators in China accepted a Supplemental Biologics License Application, or sBLA, seeking marketing authorization for the anti-PD-1 inhibitor tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for advanced or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

