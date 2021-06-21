Health Care Sector Update for 06/21/2021: MNOV, EARS, NTRA

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.0%.

In company news, MediciNova (MNOV) rose 12.5% after Monday announcing positive data from phase II testing of its Ibudilast drug candidate, with prospective treatment for alcohol use disorder reducing the odds of heavy drinking across time by 45% compared with a placebo without a significant effect on negative mood. Ibudilast also lowered alcohol craving compared to placebo on non-drinking days, the company said.

Auris Medical Holding (EARS) climbed 7.6% after Monday publishing positive results showing its OligoPhore peptide carrier inhibited tumor growth in mouse models of adult T-cell leukemia lymphoma.

Natera (NTRA) was 6% higher after SVB Leerink increased its price target for the molecular diagnostics company by $20 to $160 a share while Wells Fargo Monday also raised its price target for Natera shares by $15 to $125 each. Both brokerages also reiterated their respective outperform ratings for the stock.

